Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oasys launch Web3 Gaming Hackathon

Oasys, a blockchain platform optimized for gaming, has unveiled an online Web3 gaming hackathon in Singapore in its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The hackathon will be conducted in partnership with notable entities such as Ubisoft, ChainGuardians, Adventure Gold DAO, and AAG.

With an impressive prize pool of $42,000, the hackathon, named “GameWave Genesis,” is dedicated to advancing Web3 game development and fostering innovation. Its aim is to empower game developers through educational initiatives, sponsorships, and unwavering support, thereby encouraging the creation of more games on the Oasys platform.

GameWave Genesis hackathon benefits

The significance of the GameWave Genesis hackathon lies in its pivotal role in bringing Web3 gaming to the forefront. It embraces contemporary trends like interoperability and the seamless integration of NFTs and in-game elements, all while crafting autonomous gaming realms.

By establishing an environment that facilitates the development and deployment of projects on Oasys and its Layer2, encompassing multiple Verses, GameWave Genesis bridges the gap between conventional gaming and the exciting Web3 landscape.

GameWave Genesis is scheduled to occur during the Ethereum Singapore 2023 event and TOKEN2049, a premier crypto conference in Asia. It offers valuable opportunities for gaming professionals keen on understanding Oasys and its applications within the gaming sector.

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, affirmed its support for the hackathon said:

“Since its inception, Oasys has been empowering developers worldwide to drive innovation. We recognize the unique challenges developers face in adapting their games to the Web3 paradigm and ensuring compatibility within the blockchain era. We extend an invitation to our rapidly expanding developer community to unite in effecting change within this dynamic and innovative realm. We extend our gratitude to our partners, sponsors, and participants who are joining us in shaping the future of gaming.”

GameWave Genesis hackathon timelines

Running from August 18th to September 13th, this online hackathon provides a dynamic platform for inventive and promising projects. Developers can showcase their talents, collaborate with peers who share their vision, and gain insights into the transformative potential of Oasys and the principles of Web3 gaming during AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions.

Additionally, participants will have the valuable opportunity to interact with members of the Oasys and Verses teams, as well as representatives from global tech and gaming giants, to collectively refine ideas, develop products, and craft Web3 games.

Outstanding projects will be recognized with the top three receiving a substantial reward of $30,000 in Tether (USDT) from Oasys, divided among the First Place ($15,000), Second Place ($10,000), and Third Place ($5,000).

Moreover, participants will be granted $30,000 USD worth of AWS Credits, exclusive perks from Ubisoft, and assistance in deploying their projects on Oasys or interconnected Verses. Further prizes from Oasys’ sponsors are available across various distinct categories.

Applications for this hackathon can be submitted through the Dorahacks website. Participants are encouraged to join designated channels to form teams and receive additional information from the Oasys team.

