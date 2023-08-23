State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mentions XRP in its latest financial report
- SBP recognized Ripple’s XRP in its yearly financial stability report.
- The bank acknowledged XRP’s utility in facilitating international transactions.
- Regulation remains crucial in supporting the digital asset industry.
The State Bank of Pakistan has highlighted Ripple’s XRP in its latest yearly financial report. The financial institution mentioned the altcoin, recognizing its utility in cross-border monetary transactions. Notably, renowned XRP influencer WarathofKahneman revealed this development via Twitter.
SBP and the digital assets marketCopy link to section
The State Bank of Pakistan acknowledged that cryptocurrencies have a place in the global monetary sector, highlighting crypto risks & opportunities in the economy.
The report indicated how crypto’s anonymity and inadequate supervisory oversight support illegal activities such as tax evasion, terrorist financing, and money laundering. For instance, digital assets were crucial in the web black market Silk Road.
SPB commented on cryptocurrencies’ high volatility, with assets like Bitcoin susceptible to wild price actions. For instance, the industry’s market value has plummeted by around 75% since 2021 peaks.
Nonetheless, the banking giant highlighted some benefits of digital coins in ensuring financial inclusion and supporting remittance services. Meanwhile, enabling pre-conditions remains essential to realize these perks.
Similar to handling traditional financial products, consumers need digital literacy to interact with cryptocurrencies. Further, SBP encouraged Ripple’s technology in transforming cross-border transactions.
However, the bank stated that XRP accounts for a minuscule percentage, considering the international payment volume.
The global approach to crypto regulationCopy link to section
The bank highlighted that global regulators are yet to sufficiently address the crypto market or adopt a collective regulatory framework to oversee this innovation. Various jurisdictions have different definitions, potential usage, and conceptualization of crypto assets.
For instance, some nations have an explicit ban, implicit prohibition, or partial allowance, whereas El Salvador remains the only county to recognize digital tokens as legal tender.
Meanwhile, crypto and blockchain technologies remain in their infancy stages. Robust regulatory frameworks and government support will help the market attain global appeal.
