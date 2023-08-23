State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mentions XRP in its latest financial report

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The State Bank of Pakistan has highlighted Ripple’s XRP in its latest yearly financial report. The financial institution mentioned the altcoin, recognizing its utility in cross-border monetary transactions. Notably, renowned XRP influencer WarathofKahneman revealed this development via Twitter.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in their 2022 financial stability report, takes a dim view of crypto, noting #XRP as encouraging work despite its small size compared to global payment volume.https://t.co/t3SQu9CRkZ pic.twitter.com/1tgTWEpSF0 — WrathofKahneman 🪝 (@WKahneman) August 22, 2023

SBP and the digital assets market

Copy link to section

The State Bank of Pakistan acknowledged that cryptocurrencies have a place in the global monetary sector, highlighting crypto risks & opportunities in the economy.

The report indicated how crypto’s anonymity and inadequate supervisory oversight support illegal activities such as tax evasion, terrorist financing, and money laundering. For instance, digital assets were crucial in the web black market Silk Road.

SPB commented on cryptocurrencies’ high volatility, with assets like Bitcoin susceptible to wild price actions. For instance, the industry’s market value has plummeted by around 75% since 2021 peaks.

Nonetheless, the banking giant highlighted some benefits of digital coins in ensuring financial inclusion and supporting remittance services. Meanwhile, enabling pre-conditions remains essential to realize these perks.

Save

Similar to handling traditional financial products, consumers need digital literacy to interact with cryptocurrencies. Further, SBP encouraged Ripple’s technology in transforming cross-border transactions.

However, the bank stated that XRP accounts for a minuscule percentage, considering the international payment volume.

The global approach to crypto regulation

Copy link to section

The bank highlighted that global regulators are yet to sufficiently address the crypto market or adopt a collective regulatory framework to oversee this innovation. Various jurisdictions have different definitions, potential usage, and conceptualization of crypto assets.

Save

For instance, some nations have an explicit ban, implicit prohibition, or partial allowance, whereas El Salvador remains the only county to recognize digital tokens as legal tender.

Meanwhile, crypto and blockchain technologies remain in their infancy stages. Robust regulatory frameworks and government support will help the market attain global appeal.

Save