Crypto market strengthens as Bitcoin recovers from last week’s $1B liquidation event

Invezz.com reported how liquidations surpassing $1 Billion deteriorated the crypto market last week. That triggered negative sentiments as Bitcoin plunged toward the $25K region. However, the narrative has changed over the past 24 hours as the market gradually recovers from the massive liquidations.

Cardano and Solana led the upside with 3% surges as the altcoin market stave off worries about contagion risks within the Binance ecosystem. BNB gained 1% within the last day as it battles to erase its bearish stance.

Maker (MKR) and AI-centered Render (RNDR) surged 6% and 9%, respectively, amid positive developments in the alternative currencies. Maker’s boosted savings products attracted investors, whereas the latter flourished after Nvidia proved the AI’s bullish stance. Nvidia continues to benefit from artificial intelligence (read more)

Whales aid market recovery

Last week’s sudden crash dented the broad market revival as $1B vanished from the crypto space, massively hitting trading volumes. Market participants found the ‘buy the dip’ tale unwelcoming as the colossal price declines potentially affected funds and investors.

🐳🦈 #Bitcoin jumped back as high as $26.8K Wednesday as key whale & shark addresses are now collectively adding to their stacks once again. There are currently 156,660 wallets holding 10 to 10,000 $BTC, and they have accumulated $308.6M since August 17th. https://t.co/6vuJpHRTvD pic.twitter.com/vuNgEER2fZ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 23, 2023

However, it appears whales are rejoining the marketplace. Wednesday saw Bitcoin climbing towards $26.8K as dip-pocketed players added to their holdings again. Wallets with 10 to 10,000 BTCs have scooped assets worth $306.8 million since 17 August.

Bitcoin’s latest upticks emerged as the United States equity futures and European stocks surged following a broad-based rally triggered by soaring tech shares.

Bitcoin’s attractive future

#Bitcoin is not Going to $12k 🚨



Here is why :



– 93% of all Bitcoin has now been mined.

– World's largest asset manager Blackrock files for Bitcoin spot ETF

– Mysterious wallet accumulated $3 Billion worth $BTC In just 3 months

– Europe gets its first Spot Bitcoin ETF

– Only… pic.twitter.com/tR5JjoTASy — Mags (@thescalpingpro) August 22, 2023

While the latest Bitcoin slump triggered worries, analyst Mags highlighted reasons the crypto will remain elevated and attain remarkable surges in the coming months. Nonetheless, time will tell everything.

