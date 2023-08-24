Gap Q2 earnings: ‘the new CEO has a lot of work to do’

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) inched up in extended hours even though the retailer came in shy of sales estimates in its fiscal second quarter.

Morningstar analyst reacts to Gap’s earnings

Copy link to section

The clothing and accessories company has been taking measures to streamline its business that are now showing “signs of progress”, as per CEO Richard Dickson.

David Swartz – a Morningstar analyst, though, doesn’t seem to share his optimism. Speaking with Yahoo Finance this evening, he said:

He’s [CEO Dickson] will have to implement something new at Old Navy and Athleta to get them back on track. Unfortunately, I don’t know if Gap can wait a long time for some of these new things to happen.

Note that Richard Dickson took the helm only in July.

Gap’s guidance wasn’t upbeat either

Copy link to section

The after-hours price action is particularly interesting considering the guidance wasn’t encouraging either.

Save

Gap now forecasts its sales to be down more than 10% in its current financial quarter versus analysts at about a 7.0% decline only. According to David Swartz:

He [CEO Dickson] has a lot of work to do. All of Gap’s concepts are struggling. The priorities have to be Old Navy and Athleta because they have the most potential.

The retailer lowered its outlook for the full year as well.

Notable figures in Gap Q2 earnings release

Copy link to section

Earned $117 million that translates to 32 cents per share

Had $49 million in net loss last year (13 cents a share)

Adjusted EPS printed at 34 cents as per the press release

Sales sunk 8.0% on a year-over-year basis to $3.55 billion

Consensus was 9 cents a share on $3.58 billion revenue

Same-store sales also slipped 6.0% in the second quarter

The Morningstar analyst attributed the beat on adjusted per-share earnings primarily to cost cuts.

Old Navy and Athleta remained weak

Copy link to section

Old Navy continued to disappoint in the recently concluded quarter – down 6.0% versus last year. Gap also saw a 7.0% hit to sales at Athleta as well. Morningstar’s Swartz added:

Old Navy should be doing a lot better. Activewear has slowed down but is still a relatively strong category. Since Old Navy sells a lot of basic stuff at low prices, it should be doing better in this economy.

Earlier this year, Gap sold its business in China to Baozun. That segment brought in $70 million last year in the third quarter.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on Gap stock that is currently down more than 35% versus its year-to-date high.

Save