Warner Music Singapore, PwC ONEChampionship to join Affyn’s upcoming web 3.0 event

Singapore’s F1 race is among the most awaited sports actions of the fourth quarter of 2023. This year, Metaverse innovator Affyn will take centre stage as it launches the “Web 3.0 |Art Meets Metaverse” event during the eagerly anticipated Formula One Singapore Grand Prix week.

The conference will discuss technology’s role in transforming various sectors, including finance and entertainment.

Affyn’s event will attract enthusiasts from the sports entertainment and web 3.0 industry as it will happen during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix week. Moreover, it promises visitors a perspective of what the future holds for the Metaverse as they interact with innovators, thought leaders, and artists.

Leaders from Warner Music, PwC, and ONEChampionship to join talk show

🌟 𝗪𝗲𝗯 𝟯.𝟬 | 𝗔𝗿𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲

🔗 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝘄 — https://t.co/OfPhvOl4ZO



Affyn revealed that the panel talk show will include leaders from Warner Music Singapore, OneChampionship, and PwC Singapore. Attendees can expect to delve deeper into the future of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse.

Affyn intends to use this significant milestone to showcase its commitment to innovation and transform Singapore into a futuristic nation.

Distinguished leaders from diverse industries are converging for a thought-provoking panel talkshow titled “What in the World Wide Web 3.0: Forging The New Future” hosted by celebrity and Web 3.0 enthusiast Andie Chen.

This engaging dialogue will feature perspectives from the following luminaries:

Gerald Ang, Managing Director | Warner Music Singapore

Nikhil Birla, Vice President | ONE Championship

Noel Goh, Partner | PwC Singapore

Lucaz Lee, CEO | Affyn

About Affyn’s Web 3.0 event

Blockchain-based metaverse & gaming platform Affyn will organize the “Web 3.0 | Art Meets Metaverse” event on September 16, 2023. That comes after it secured a partnership with the GPSS.

The event will discuss how blockchain will transform the future of art. Moreover, it will include a talk show, an experience zone, and an exhibition. Pioneers and visionaries will highlight actionable strategies for interacting with the evolving digital landscape.

Concurrently, Affyn will showcase their upcoming mobile game Buddy Arena. Visitors will celebrate the collaboration between the firm and GPPS through the game’s race-themed features.

The unparalleled NFT art exhibition

The non-fungible token art exhibition will be a focal point of Affyn’s event, showcasing joint efforts from NFT Asia and top global creators. Attendees will enjoy an immersive art exhibition featuring renowned artists like Aik Beng Chia, Shavonne Wong, and The Hidden Walls.

Further, visitors will learn how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have revolutionized art by redefining ownership and supporting unbounded creativity.

Affyn welcomes all interested individuals to explore what the future holds for the digital landscape. For a chance to connect with visionary experts, you can find more about this extraordinary event here.

