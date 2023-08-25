Affirm stock price forecast: technicals point to a drop to $10

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price has been in a deep sell-off after forming a double-top pattern at $19.81 in June and August. The shares closed at $13.70 on Thursday, the lowest point since July 10. They then bounced back after the company published better-than-expected financial results.

Affirm strong results

Copy link to section

Affirm, the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, released stronger-than-expected financial results. The company said that its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) during the quarter jumped to $5.5 billion, up from $4.4 billion in the same quarter in 2022.

This growth happened as the company continued adding new customers. Total active customers surged from 14 million to over 16.5 million. Transactions per consumer rose to 3.9, signaling that the company is seeing demand as interest rates rise.

Further numbers showed that Affirm’s revenue jumped from $364 million in Q4’22 to $446 million in Q4’23. The number of Affirm card customers has jumped sharply in the past few quarters.

Still, the biggest concern for Affirm is that profitability has been elusive. Its GAAP operating loss came in at $244 million while its adjusted income was $15 million.

A key concern among investors is the rising delinquency rate in the United States. The most recent data shows that credit card and other personal loans delinquency rate has been rising because of the rising interest rates.

Save

Affirm’ s delinquency rate was better than expected. The 30-day rate dropped to 2.1% while the 60-day and 90-day rate was 1.2% and 0.5%. Asked about whether the rate will rebound later this year, the company’s CEO said:

“Seasonality. We know our borrower as well. We know when they have improvements to their personal cash flow, and we know when they struggle a little bit, and we are kind to be in front of that.”

Is Affirm stock a good buy?

Copy link to section

Save

Affirm and other BNPL companies thrived in the last decade because of the low-interest rate environment. Now, with interest rates at the highest level in a decade, there are concerns about the business model. For Affirm, this environment is complicated by its 0% APR rate.

Turning to the daily chart, we see that the Affirm stock price formed a double-top pattern at $19.81 in June and August. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bearish sign. The shares have dropped below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages.

They also remain above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest level on May 4th and August 18th. Therefore, despite the post-earnings pump, I suspect that the shares will resume the bearish trend in the coming days. If this happens, the next level to watch is at $10, ~27% below the current level.

Save