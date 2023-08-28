3M has reportedly agreed to $5.5 billion settlement with U.S. military
- 3M will reportedly pay north of $5.5 billion to settle with the U.S. military.
- Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence commented on the report today.
- Shares of the multinational conglomerate opened over 5.0% up on Monday.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has reportedly agreed to a multi-billion settlement with the U.S. military. Its shares opened about 6.0% up on Monday.
3M to pay over $5.5 billion to settle legal claimsCopy link to section
The multinational conglomerate has been fighting legal claims that one of its subsidiaries – Aearo Technologies sold dangerously defective combat earplugs to the U.S. military for several years.
But it has now tentatively agreed to pay north of $5.5 billion to resolve that matter, as per Bloomberg News. According to Carl Tobias – Law Professor at the University of Richmond:
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Sounds like 3M negotiated a pretty good deal for itself, give this litigation has been weighing on them for the better part of a decade.
Note that Bloomberg Intelligence expected 3M to cough up a much higher $9.5 billion to settle the said lawsuits.
3M refrains from commenting on speculationCopy link to section
Aearo Technologies had filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2021 to limit liability related to these legal claims – an effort that was blocked by a U.S. judge this year in June.
A representative of 3M refrained from commenting on the Bloomberg report on Monday. But Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Michael Doto and Joel Levington wrote:
It [settlement] may accelerate negative rating activity as S&P and Moody’s have not fully accounted for legal overhangs. 3M’s net leverage [pro-forma] could land between 3.3-4.2x – higher than rater’s targets.
Last month, 3M reported its financial results for the second quarter that topped Street estimates. Its shares are down about 20% versus its year-to-date high at writing.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.