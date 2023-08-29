Spotlight on Shiba Memu: Explosive presale signals investor confidence

Meme coins have seen a remarkable rise in investor interest since the beginning of the year, much of it down to explosive prices for a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies.

With the crypto market showing its resilience following the latest dip in prices, investors have taken advantage to position themselves. Bitcoin and Ethereum aside, few projects can claim to have hit the limelight that Shiba Memu has.

What has made Shiba Memu (SHMU) stand out from others in the quickly crowding dog-themed meme coins market? And would the meme coin’s presale be a good time to buy the native SHMU?

Shiba Memu brings AI and crypto meme together

Unlike other meme tokens whose growth has been hype driven by human marketing efforts, Shiba Memu takes a completely different approach with the integration of artificial intelligence.

It seeks to build an AI-powered marketing dashboard that will tap into capabilities such as natural language processing and predictive analytics and the power of blockchain to render a self-sufficient marketing strategy.

The prospect is a platform that will evolve with better AI application, gaining traction as the ecosystem adjusts and re-positions itself into a dominant player in the meme world. This is a potential growth trajectory that could see Shiba Memu challenge current meme coin leaders, including the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and FLOKI.

Not only will Shiba Memu generate and self-publish marketing content, the AI dashboard is designed to optimize reach to target audience and to turn feedback from SHMU holders into insight for further growth.

When SHMU token launches on exchanges, holders will be able to earn from features like providing liquidity and staking tokens. Staking is when one locks up their tokens for a given duration and in return earns a reward.

Why buy Shiba Memu during the presale?

Amid growing interest and demand for meme tokens, not many can boost leveraging both blockchain and AI in the same way as this dog meme token.

As stated in its whitepaper, Shiba Memu is looking to completely overhaul the meme coin landscape, thanks to a revolutionary approach that leverages Artificial Intelligence. The presale thus might offer interested investors a chance to position themselves early, given the project’s market potential.

This outlook explains why just weeks into its token presale, Shiba Memu surpassed $2.3 million raised from investors. With millions of SHMU tokens already sold, it’s likely the open presale will end sooner than expected, suggesting investors looking to get some SHMU at current low prices could do well to buy now. The tokens can be bought using BNB, ETH, USDT and BUSD.

SHMU price outlook

The price of SHMU has moved from $0.011125 and is set to jump to $0.023275. Like it’s done every day at 6 pm GMT, the meme’s value will rise every 24 hours until it reaches $0.0244. In terms of the token’s value, the presale will have offered a price increase of about 120%.

Factors that could help SHMU price in the future include demand as token goes live on exchanges, and as the AI dashboard gets better at its marketing strategy. Also likely to fuel Shiba Memu’s traction is the predicted growth for AI, an outlook that currently has semiconductor giant Nvidia soaring.

Elsewhere, an overall crypto market bullish outlook – regulatory and macro environment permitting – will also determine how SHMU performs long-term.

