Robinhood adds Bitcoin and Dogecoin to web3 wallet

Robinhood has added support for the Bitcoin and Dogecoin networks to its self-custody Web3 wallet, enabling users on the two blockchains to custody, send and receive crypto via the wallet app.

An announcement the company published on Wednesday noted that Robinhood Wallet now supports six blockchain networks in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism.

Johann Kerbrat, General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, said:

“We’ve been really encouraged by the adoption so far, and are excited to keep building for our customers around the world as we ship new features and expand support for new networks and tokens.”

The multi-chain wallet initially supported Polygon, with customers using iOS accessing its services from September 2022. The platform added Ethereum and the two layer-2s and today announced the extension to both Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Access to in-app Ethereum swaps

Also revealed today is the in-app support for Ethereum swaps, which the company noted has already been rolled out to select users. The feature will comes with more than 200 tokens and will be enabled for all Robinhood Wallet users in coming weeks.

“Unlike other wallets, users can swap without holding Ethereum, and network fees are automatically deducted from the tokens they already hold, making it easier for everyone to get started and use DeFi,” Robinhood wrote in the blog post.

Today’s announcement follows the company’s unveiling of a fiat onramp that allows eligible US users to access direct crypto purchases and transfers via Robinhood Connect. There’s also a Web3 browser that allows users to interact with dApps directly from their wallet app.

Currently,Robinhood Wallet supports iOS users, but the company expects to extend availability to Android users later this year.

