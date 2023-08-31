Lufthansa Airlines launches NFT loyalty program on Polygon Network

One of the biggest airline groups in Europe, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA), has launched its NFT loyalty program on the Polygon Network. Passengers will be able to use the blockchain network to convert their travel experiences into NFTs, which can be used to earn rewards like miles and business lounge passes.

On August 31, the Lufthansa Innovation Hub, the airline’s digital innovation division, and Miles & More, the airline’s frequent flyer program, introduced the Uptrip smartphone application.

🛫Lufthansa's @Uptrip_app loyalty program is building #onPolygon to turn flights into rewards

👉🏽Collect NFT trading cards for every flight and claim rewards



Learn more about the new Miles & More and @LHInnovationHub experience: https://t.co/MjQihK8xUx pic.twitter.com/JfUEoUJxNR — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) August 31, 2023

Lufthansa Airlines NFT loyalty program

According to the airline’s statement, users of the Uptrip app can scan their boarding passes and swap them for NFT trade cards. Users must, however, link their cryptocurrency wallets within the app in order to mint and transfer their Uptrip NFTs.

Passengers will become eligible for benefits like aircraft upgrades, access to airport lounges, frequent flyer status, or award points as they fulfil specific NFT collections.

An executive at the Lufthansa Innovation Hub named Kristian Weymar stated in the announcement that Web3 is still in its infancy and that users are fascinated but hesitant to dig in. Weymar emphasized that the effort aims to increase Web3’s customer accessibility.

According to Christopher Siegloch, head of program development at Miles & More, there has been a lot of interest in Uptrip. Over 20,000 people have signed up, according to the airline’s statement, and 200,000 NFT trade cards have been produced.

Lufthansa expressed interest in using Web3 technologies into their operations earlier this year and it seems committed to seeing its vision come to life after the loyalty program deal with Polygon.

Lufthansa is not the only airline group that has shown interest in Web3. In 2022, the United Arab Emirates’ largest airline company Emirates pronounced it would start accepting Bitcoin payments and also launch NFTs. Several other airlines including the Venezuelan international airport have announced they accept Bitcoin payments.

