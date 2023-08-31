Pepperstone rolls out spread betting on TradingView

Pepperstone , a leading forex broker and CFD trading platform, has rolled out spread betting on the social charting platform TradingView.

The tax-free spread betting product will be available across multiple offerings, including forex, shares, indices, and commodities among others, Pepperstone announced. The launch is a big move for the app after it was named TradingView’s “Broker of the Year” earlier this year.

A new TradingView experience for UK clients

Pepperstone, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will allow customers in the UK to access spread bets on the above markets directly on TradingView’s highly customisable charts. This removes the need for screen switching and augments the app’s offering for a growing user base that’s utilising TradingView’s social charting platform.

UK clients can now also tap into Pepperstone’s technology for a new trading experience, while enjoying the benefit of features such as fast execution, competitive spreads, and low latency.

Commenting on the launch, Tamas Szabo, Group CEO at Pepperstone, said:

“We were delighted to be named Broker of the Year earlier this year. At Pepperstone, we are client obsessed, so being acknowledged for providing the best TradingView client experience was a real honour. The launch of spread betting in the UK now completes Pepperstone’s superior TradingView package, enabling our clients to trade the way they want to trade on the platform.“

Other than TradingView, customers can access trading on MetaTrader5, MetaTrader4 and cTrader. You can view these on the Pepperstone website .

