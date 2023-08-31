Shiba Memu presale countdown in hours as Shibarium helps Shiba Inu reach new milestones

The meme tokens’ competition is just beginning. Investors have a day and hours to buy Shiba Memu (SHMU) tokens. After this, the meme space will have a new challenger with a new AI angle, SHMU. That comes even as the launch of Shibarium sees increased activity for rival Shiba Inu. The SHMU presale, launched approximately two months ago, has raised $2.38 million. Investors can buy the token before the presale ends on the company’s website.

Shibarium boosts transaction activity for Shiba Inu

For a long time, Shibarium bridge has remained a pipe dream. The Layer-2 blockchain for Shiba Inu has been hailed as a potential game-changer. Shibarium introduces new use cases for Shiba Inu and ecosystem tokens. The metaverse, DeFi, and web 3.0 gaming are some expected use cases. Shibarium will also increase the scalability of Shiba Inu by lowering gas fees and costly transactions. These fees are incurred on the primary Layer-1, Ethereum.

The dream for a robust and valuable Shiba Inu ecosystem is underway. The bridge went fully functional on Monday after initial hiccups after it launched on August 16.

The excitement surrounding a functional Shibarium is now evident. Shibarium has recorded over 599,000 transactions, with an average block time of 5 seconds. The total wallet addresses are more than 431,700 and counting.

Analysts believe with the launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu is set for massive growth. This could see the value of the meme cryptocurrency and ecosystem tokens skyrocket. Meanwhile, Shiba Memu is eyeing a space in this meme space, with a fast-happening presale showing demand.

Why Shiba Memu?

Investors have been subscribing to Shiba Memu owing to its use case in artificial intelligence. As you might know, AI has nearly become a buzzword this year. Combined with the viral meme label, AI makes investors want to have a piece of Shiba Memu as the presale ends.

Essentially, Shiba Memu will be a self-marketing project. The AI can read, interpret, and improve on marketing ideas to self-market itself. It does this without relying on human intervention, making the project sustainable and one of its kind. In the future, Shiba Memu aspires to become a powerful marketing powerhouse.

More so, investors have been seeking new ways of expression through blockchain and crypto. Shiba Memu features an AI dashboard where users can interact with the robot. Users can ask questions, give ideas, and learn about the latest in creative advertising.

With the above applications, Shiba Memu is not just a meme project but carries a real-world use case. This could give the token a head start to rival peers like Shiba Inu.

Shiba Memu presale and token value increases

Shiba Memu presale will occur in eight weeks, with only a day and a few hours left. A unique aspect of the presale is that the token increases daily at 6 PM GMT. For example, the presale started at just $0.011125 SHMU value. The current value of SHMU is $0.024175, with the presale ending at a price of $0.0244.

The consistent increase in value is akin to meme token movement. It gives investors a feel of the token ahead of potential price increases when it is listed on exchanges. Early investors will also claim tokens with a higher value when the presale closes.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu now?

Shiba Memu is on a countdown to the end of the presale. Investors have one final chance to invest before the presale ends, and the token prepares for a listing.

From history, most meme cryptocurrencies record record movements after listing. The value of Shiba Memu could ride these trends to increase sharply after listing. Thus, buying SHMU on a presale makes better investing sense.

