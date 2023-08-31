Terra Luna community votes to introduce a decentralized debit card

Terra Luna Classic’s new proposal eyes the introduction of a decentralized debit card. The crypto’s new validator revealed a LUNC debit card concept to heighten utility and increase burn rates.

Terra Luna Classic community votes on a new proposal to introduce a decentralized debit card to the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) ecosystem — BTC (@btc1crypto) August 31, 2023

The community has started voting on Proposal 11750, and many seem ready for the new functionality. Enthusiasts can use the debit card to complete day-to-day transactions, including paying for coffee and settling supermarket deals.

Nonetheless, the validator didn’t detail how the platform will work on the LUNC debit card.

Crypto enthusiasts always seek products that ensure increased utility. Thus, Terra’s potential debit card might attract outside investments amid surged use cases.

Until now, 96.33% of voters want the new introduction, whereas 3.67% remain against it. Validators such as Coinpayu and Garuda Universe have favored the new proposal. Nonetheless, the validator hasn’t disclosed much about the proposal.

LUNC price outlook

LUNC price continues to mimic developments in the broad crypto market. The altcoin has lost 1.34% within the past day to trade at $0.00006391. Also, USTC lost 1% (in that timeframe) to change hands at $0.012.

L1TF finalizes v2.2.0 upgrade preparations

Terra’s developer L1 Terra Classic Task Force finalized v2.2.o upgrade preparation. The Team will process the core upgrade after it satisfies the governance proposal model. Further, validators and full nodes will update with v2.2.o after the LUNC community approves the proposal.

Terra Classic core upgrade v2.2.0 announcement:https://t.co/pjdXB5vt7d



It will include new cosmos-sdk, migration to cometbft, ibc v6 and many governance – approved logic.



We are immensely grateful for community continued support and enthusiasm.#LUNC — 🇻🇳⚛️The Vinh Nguyen⚛️🇻🇳 (@TheVinhNguyen4) August 29, 2023

L1TF completed the testnet update successfully and has solved all reported issues.

Terra Luna Classic continues to build as it eyes heightened utility and a lucrative atmosphere for crypto enthusiasts. It introduced two crucial proposals to 2x gas fees and reduce the staking undelegation period to two weeks (from three weeks).

