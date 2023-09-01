Roz Brewer has stepped down as the Chief Executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA). Shares of the retail pharmacy chain are down another 4.0% this morning.

Walgreens names Graham its interim CEO

The multinational has already started looking for a successor. Ginger Graham – a healthcare industry veteran and the lead independent director will assume the role in the meantime.

Brewer will continue to serve as an advisor until the company finds a permanent CEO. According to Stefano Pessina – the Executive Chairman of Walgreens:

[We] will intensify focus on creating value for our customers and shareholders while we advance the search for a successor with deep healthcare experience to lead in today’s dynamic environment.

Note that Roz Brewer also stepped down as a board member on Friday.

Walgreens stock has had a tough 2023

Walgreens has been rather challenged since the start of 2023 as reflected in a more than 30% year-to-date decline in its stock price.

In June, the Nasdaq-listed firm trimmed its future guidance after reporting a weak third quarter – and is now committed to positioning itself as a proper healthcare giant instead of just a drugstore. Ms. Graham said today:

By capitalising fully on the strength of WBA’s strong mission, values, and brand, we have an enormous opportunity to play an even more valued role in local healthcare delivery.

Walgreens also confirmed in the press release that Brewer’s departure was a mutual decision. Wall Street currently rates its shares at “hold” on average.

