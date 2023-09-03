Gina Sanchez says Amazon stock ‘has something for everyone’

Gina Sanchez continues to see upside in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) even though it has already gained about 60% year-to-date.

Sanchez shares her bullish view on Amazon stock

Copy link to section

Sanchez – the Chief Executive of Chantico Global recommends that investors focus on quality names in a higher interest rate environment. For her, that includes Amazon.

And if the central bank is indeed done with raising rates as many believe, it will bode even better for the Amazon stock, she suggested in a recent interview with CNBC.

If they [Federal Reserve] see evidence of slowdown, then valuations will stop resetting and we’ll be focused on earnings growth – and Amazon still has very strong earnings growth ahead.

Last month, the Blue Shield of California announced plans of trimming its partnership with CVS Health and switching instead to Amazon Pharmacy as Invezz reported here.

Amazon.com Inc is well-positioned for a slowdown

Copy link to section

Amazon ended its latest reported quarter with $134.4 billion in revenue – up 11% on a year-over-year basis (read more).

Save

Sanchez is bullish on the multinational also because it’s rising in popularity as a reliable online store to shop on a budget which makes it well-positioned for an economic slowdown.

Amazon is the new Walmart. This is where you get cheap stuff. But also, they do have the cloud play. They’re still the largest cloud player. So, this is a play that has something for everyone.

Just days ago, Shopify partnered with eCommerce giant to secure access for its merchants to Buy with Prime. Note that Amazon stock is currently down about 25% versus its all-time high in 2021.

Save