Kansas City Chiefs – the defending champion of the Super Bowl are all set to go up against the Detroit Lions as the NFL season kicks off on September 8th.

And associated with it is a great trading opportunity, as per the Bank of America.

Bank of America sees upside in sports betting stocks

Copy link to section

The firm told its clients in a recent note that sports betting stocks typically start to rally a few days ahead of the NFL season.

Online gaming stocks have a history of rallying into and on the start of NFL season, though less so after.

To that end, analysts at the Bank of America are convinced that names like DraftKings, MGM, and Ceasars are likely to benefit in the coming days as the football fans wager on their favourite teams and deliver a boost to online sports betting that has already been legalised in a bunch of states.

But who’s to say that it will only be the equities that benefit from the NFL. Recently introduced platforms like Chancer.com that sit right at the heart of sports betting and online gaming may just have as much of an opportunity to benefit as the stocks.

Save

Chancer is a reliable platform for social betting

Copy link to section

Chancer is a blockchain-based project that offers an exciting spin on wagering online with what it calls “social betting”.

The idea is to enable users to have their friends or family or whoever they want participate in a betting market that they create themselves – and it doesn’t necessarily have to be on NFL. You’re interested in betting on the upcoming elections? Sure. A local event? Why not. You are in charge of what do you want to create a bet on, really.

If it’s on a sports event, though, Chancer also integrates live streaming into its platform as well.

So, this was the introduction to Chancer.com primarily for gamblers. But the project is equally fascinating for investors as well because it’s powered by a native Chancer token that drives its worth based on supply and demand.

At writing, it’s in pre-sale and is valued at $0.011. Find out more about $CHANCER here.

Chancer token could capitalise on rapid growth in online betting

Copy link to section

Chancer has already raised more than $1.7 million selling its BSC0 token that signals strong demand. Once its ongoing pre-sale is over, $CHANCER will list on crypto exchanges that tends to be a catalyst for price appreciation.

The namesake native token may be all the more attractive as an investment considering it’s a play on online betting and digital gaming – a market that’s expected to see a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10% moving forward.

It is also noteworthy here that the crypto market is estimated to roughly triple in terms of transaction value over the next five years. That’s also rapid growth that $CHANCER may capitalise on considering it’s a cryptocurrency at its core.

Details on how to buy the Chancer token are available on its website.

Crypto tailwinds may also be $CHANCER tailwinds

Copy link to section

Lastly, $CHANCER may end up capitalising on the many tailwinds attributed the crypto space.

For example, a U.S. judge recently ruled in favour of Grayscale in its lawsuit against the Securities & Exchange Commission over a Bitcoin ETF.

That’s a significant step forward as far as launch of the said exchange-traded fund is concerned – which is significant because many experts believe it will result in a meaningful boost in crypto demand and, therefore, unlock material upside in BTC.

Being a bellwether, the cryptocurrency space tends to move in tandem with the Bitcoin. If it rallied on the launch of a Bitcoin ETF – so will perhaps the other cryptocurrencies which include the Chancer token.

Then, of course, there’s the Federal Reserve that probably has or at least is just about to be done with raising rates. Once it switches to a lenient monetary policy, the risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies in general or maybe $CHANCER in specific could benefit.

Visit the Chancer website here to further explore the platform, its pre-sale and how to invest in it.

Save