Novo Nordisk rolls out its weight loss drug Wegovy in the U.K.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is in focus on Monday after it launched its weight loss drug in another European market – the United Kingdom.

Novo Nordisk is facing supply constraints

But the pharmaceutical behemoth did confirm that the weekly injection will initially be available via NHS only to a limited number of eligible patients.

That’s probably because Novo Nordisk is already struggling to meet demand in the United States. Other markets where Wegovy has debuted so far include Denmark, Norway and Germany.

Last month, the Danish firm said the weight loss drug brought in more than $1.0 billion in sales in the second quarter. Its overall sales, though, still came in shy of Street estimates.

Shares of Novo Nordisk are currently up close to 50% versus their year-to-date low primarily on the optimism related to Wegovy.

How much will Wegovy cost in the U.K.?

Novo Nordisk also revealed in a statement today that the said weight loss treatment will also be available “privately through a registered healthcare professional”.

Wegovy is priced between $190 and $330 for a monthly dose in Europe and $1,350 in the United States. What it will cost in the United Kingdom, though, remains unknown.

Also on Monday, Aviva – the British insurance giant said its policy will not cover the weight loss drug despite it being effective in lowering body weight by about 15%. The private health insurer serves more than a million Britons.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Novo Nordisk.

