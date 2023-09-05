BMW partners with Amazon on next-gen automated driving platform

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in focus on Tuesday after the BMW Group (ETR: BMW) picked AWS for its next-generation advanced driver-assistance system.

BMW recently announced new range of EVs

The German automaker expects the said automated driving platform to power Neue Klasse – a new range of electric vehicles it plans on rolling out in 2025.

BMW has been working with Amazon on connected vehicles for about eight years. Nicolai Kramer – its Vice President of Vehicle Connectivity Platforms said today in a press release:

When the Neue Klasse is launched, our offboard cloud platform, powered by AWS, will process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models.

In June, the Munich-headquartered firm said sales of its all-electric vehicles more than doubled in the second quarter.

Amazon has a history of working with automakers

Using Amazon Web Services will enable BMW to efficiently train new AI models to execute the ever so intricate autonomous driving features. Its VP Nicolai Kramer also said on Tuesday:

Together with AWS, we will continue to create innovative solutions, allowing us to develop new, data-driven functions and make them available to customers faster.

Note that working with car companies is not at all new for Amazon. Other than BMW, it has worked with the likes of Stellantis and Lamborghini in recent years as well.

Its cloud business brought in $22.1 billion worth of revenue in the company’s latest reported quarter (find out more). Amazon stock is currently up about 60% for the year.

