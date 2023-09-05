  • Save

Zscaler Q4 earnings: ‘sitting in front of large secular growth opportunity’

By:
on Sep 5, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • Zscaler reports a strong Q4 and issues upbeat future guidance.
  • BTIG analyst sees upside in the cybersecurity firm to $185.
  • Zscaler stock has gained about 85% over the past four months.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) ticked up in extended trading after the cloud security company reported market-beating results for its fourth financial quarter.

Zscaler stock up on encouraging guidance

Copy link to section

The stock is gaining in after-hours also because the management issued upbeat guidance for the future. Zscaler now forecasts its revenue to fall between $2.05 billion and $2.07 billion on $2.20 to $2.25 of per-share earnings.

  • Save

Analysts, in comparison, were at $2.05 billion and $2.11 a share, respectively. The stock market news arrives about a month after BTIG analyst Gray Powell said Zscaler stock had upside to $185.

We are confident in Zscaler’s ability to maintain leadership position in the SSE market despite headlines on increasing competition. Data points on emerging products (ZDX) were encouraging.

The Nasdaq-listed firm expects up to $2.56 billion worth of billings in its fiscal 2024 – also ahead of Street estimates.

  • Save

Notable figures in Zscaler Q4 earnings release

Copy link to section
  • Lost $30.7 million versus the year-ago $97.7 million
  • Per-share loss also declined from 69 cents to 21 cents
  • Adjusted EPS printed at 64 cents as per the press release
  • Revenue jumped 43% year-on-year to $455 million
  • Consensus was 49 cents a share on $429 million revenue

Zscaler saw a 38% annualised growth in bookings in its recently concluded quarter to $719.3 million – some $62 million above expectations. BTIG’s Powell also said in his recent research note:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

We think Zscaler is sitting in front of large secular growth opportunity as network security architectures migrate towards cloud environments over the next five years.

  • Save
Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
USA Earnings Reports North America Stock Market Tech World
  • Save