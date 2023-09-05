Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) ticked up in extended trading after the cloud security company reported market-beating results for its fourth financial quarter.

Zscaler stock up on encouraging guidance

Copy link to section

The stock is gaining in after-hours also because the management issued upbeat guidance for the future. Zscaler now forecasts its revenue to fall between $2.05 billion and $2.07 billion on $2.20 to $2.25 of per-share earnings.

Save

Analysts, in comparison, were at $2.05 billion and $2.11 a share, respectively. The stock market news arrives about a month after BTIG analyst Gray Powell said Zscaler stock had upside to $185.

We are confident in Zscaler’s ability to maintain leadership position in the SSE market despite headlines on increasing competition. Data points on emerging products (ZDX) were encouraging.

The Nasdaq-listed firm expects up to $2.56 billion worth of billings in its fiscal 2024 – also ahead of Street estimates.

Save

Notable figures in Zscaler Q4 earnings release

Copy link to section

Lost $30.7 million versus the year-ago $97.7 million

Per-share loss also declined from 69 cents to 21 cents

Adjusted EPS printed at 64 cents as per the press release

Revenue jumped 43% year-on-year to $455 million

Consensus was 49 cents a share on $429 million revenue

Zscaler saw a 38% annualised growth in bookings in its recently concluded quarter to $719.3 million – some $62 million above expectations. BTIG’s Powell also said in his recent research note:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

We think Zscaler is sitting in front of large secular growth opportunity as network security architectures migrate towards cloud environments over the next five years.

Save