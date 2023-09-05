Visa expands cross-border stablecoin payments via Solana

Visa is expanding its presence in the cross-border stablecoin payments ecosystem via a new venture involving the Solana blockchain.

The company, which has a partnership with USDC stablecoin issuer Circle, announced today that it would be expanding its stablecoin offering from issuers to merchant acquirers.

Save

USDC settlement support on Solana

Copy link to section

According to Visa, new settlement capabilities are coming to the global community through collaborations with Worldpay and Nuvei. The deal adds to the established network dubbed VisaNet that has seen millions of dollars’ worth of payments in stablecoins handled over Solana and Ethereum.

Cuy Sheffield, the Head of Crypto at Visa, said in a statement:

Save

“By leveraging stablecoins like USDC and global blockchain networks like Solana and Ethereum, we’re helping to improve the speed of cross-border settlement and providing a modern option for our clients to easily send or receive funds from Visa’s treasury.”

Visa’s latest footprint in the crypto sector will see its treasury send funds received on-chain to Worldpay and Nuvei for settlement facilitation for merchants across the globe.

Merchants set to benefit from the expanded USDC settlement will include those serving the growing blockchain and crypto economy – on-ramp providers, NFT marketplaces and games. Visa will handle the stablecoin payments from its Circle account, with funds paid in USDC to the two acquirers (Worldpay and Nuvei).

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

These payments will be routed to end merchants via Solana, which Visa says was chosen for its high performance blockchain. Solana records roughly 400 millisecond block times, while the average of 400 transactions per second makes it one of the top networks when it comes to transaction speed.

In 2021, Visa piloted USDC on-chain settlements from the issuance side through a collaboration with crypto exchange Crypto.com. Success for the treasury operations led to another on Ethereum before the latest move to add Solana.

Solana price reaction

Copy link to section

Native Solana token SOL saw its price react positively to the news on Tuesday morning. Indeed, SOL changed hands around $20.14 at the time of writing, with its value up nearly 4% up in the past 24 hours.

Save