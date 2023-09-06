AMC reveals plans of a share sale – its stockholders are not happy

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) ended more than 35% down today after revealing plans of a share sale.

AMC to sell millions of new shares

Copy link to section

The cinema chain wants to sell up to 40 million shares from time to time to raise new capital, as per its filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Save

Last month, the Leawood-headquartered firm announced a settlement that allowed it to convert its preferred stock into common shares – following which it was broadly expected to sell new shares.

The stock market news arrives about a month after AMC Entertainment reported its best quarterly results since the pandemic that far exceeded the Street estimates.

Save

Note that this meme stock touched a high of $67 in the final week of February 2023.

How does AMC plan on using the new capital?

Copy link to section

AMC named Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, and B. Riley Securities as sales agents for its “at-the-market” offering. Its filing with the SEC also reads:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, from the sale … to bolster liquidity, to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Last week, the New York listed firm partnered with Taylor Swift to bring a concert film of her “The Eras Tour” to thousands of movie theatres in North America.

On the flip side, though, it’s having a hard time as the Hollywood strikes continue to spell uncertainty for the U.S. movie business not just for the remainder of 2023 but for 2024 as well.

Save