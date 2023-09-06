Anoma Foundation unveils Namada Mainnet

The Anoma Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on blockchain technology, has unveiled its Namada mainnet.

The announcement was made by Awa Sun Yin, co-founder of Namada, during Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul.

Namada blockchain protocol features

Namada operates as a Layer-1 blockchain protocol with a primary emphasis on asset-agnostic privacy spanning various blockchains. It uses advanced use of zero-knowledge cryptography, enabling a unified shielded framework capable of accommodating both fungible and non-fungible assets from Ethereum or Cosmos chains. This approach ensures the security of multi-chain transactions.

Namada introduces composable privacy, a unique concept that allows for the seamless integration of privacy elements into existing assets, decentralized applications, and even entire blockchain networks without altering their core structures. The mainnet guarantees the preservation of user privacy, even when users engage with transparent chains or decentralized applications that lack native privacy features.

This high level of privacy integration is achieved through “shielded actions,” an innovative feature facilitating confidential interactions across a wide range of platforms and applications.

Importance of privacy in blockchains

Awa Sun Yin, co-founder of Namada, expressed the importance of privacy in the cryptocurrency world, stating that the lack of privacy in crypto is becoming a critical centralization point. He added that recent advancements in cryptography, coupled with a maturing and expanding multichain ecosystem, have made it feasible to provide top-tier privacy to any user; something that makes making privacy accessible to everyone in the crypto space no longer a complex task.

Heliax, the blockchain research and development firm behind both Anoma and Namada, has achieved significant milestones including coordinating the largest trusted setup ceremony to date, involving an impressive 2,510 participants as of December 2022.

While Anoma has unveiled the Namada mainnet, its official launch date is yet to be revealed.

