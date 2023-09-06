  • Save

‘WeWork is here to stay’ – says CEO David Tolley

By:
on Sep 6, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • WeWork CEO David Tolley says the company is not going anywhere.
  • The shared workspace provider had warned of bankruptcy last month.
  • WeWork shares are trading at a fraction of their year-to-date high.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

David Tolley – the Chief Executive of WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) finally has some good news for his shareholders. The business, he wrote in a letter today, is “here to stay” after all.

Here’s what CEO Tolley said today in a public letter

Copy link to section

Shares of the coworking spaces company took a massive hit last month after it warned of a possible bankruptcy (find out more). But its top boss seems committed to dialling back that risk.

  • Save

WeWork is here to stay. We are taking immediate action to permanently fix our inflexible and high-cost lease portfolio to achieve a sustainable operating model.

Note that WeWork ended June with $205 million worth of cash and equivalents – less than half what it had at the start of this year.

“We” is trading only at a fraction of its year-to-date high at writing.

  • Save

CEO Tolley has extensive experience in restructuring

Copy link to section

WeWork resorted to a 1-for-40 reverse stock split last month to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange. A miniseries on the rise and fall of what was once the world’s most valuable startups is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The shared workspace provider has been rounding up restructuring experts in recent weeks. Its Chief Executive David Tolley is also a veteran with extensive experience on that front. His public letter also disclosed today:

We expect to exit unfit and underperforming locations and to reinvest in our strongest assets as we continuously improve our product.

WeWork lost three of its board members in August.

  • Save
Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
USA Construction North America Services Stock Market World
  • Save