AI-driven Shiba Memu thrives as Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes massive breakthrough

Meme coins continue to rule the cryptocurrency market as challenges such as regulation and US financial turmoil dent the digital assets space. Shiba Inu awaits an impressive breakthrough as Shiba Memu displays future momentum.

Shiba Inu is in the limelight again, and numbers explain everything. The altcoin’s latest surge in volatility indicated a possible trend reversal. Also, SHIB has seen lucrative development lately, adding optimism.

Save

DeFi platform ShibaSwap, which hosts SHIB, BONE, and LEASH) has its total value locked at $23.4M, a 10.59% decline in the past seven days and a 24-hour 0.51% surge. What does that imply? Near-term changes contribute to the expected shift in the broad landscape.

Further, Shiba Inu exhibits a low trading volume, signaling a recalibrating market amid soaring volatility. SHIB’s burn rate increased by 270% within the past day. Token burning removes assets from circulating to decrease supply and increase demand. The sudden uptick in Shiba Inu burn rate might push the crypto to overcome its current restrictions.

Save

What next? Enthusiasts may have to watch Shiba Inu’s burn rate and trading volume as indicators that might catalyze a massive market move.

📈LONG: #SHIBUSDT $SHIB by altFINS



Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trend Reversal confirmed. Potential swing entry @$0.000008 w/upside target to $0.000010 & 200-day Moving Average. Pullback could be attractive entry. pic.twitter.com/kjxwNuYNGy — Crypto | ChartMonkey (@chartmonkie) September 2, 2023

One analyst highlighted that the alt confirmed trend reversals and any pullback may present an attractive entry level.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Shiba Memu – revolutionizing the meme coin market

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu is a new meme token that has attracted market players due to its powerful features. The AI-driven token fuses blockchain and artificial intelligence to guarantee enormous user utility.

Shiba Memu (SHMU) continues to gain investor attention as many view the asset as the next big thing in the cryptocurrency sector. The altcoin combines leading innovations – blockchain and AI. The fusion results in cross-breed crypto projects that attract artificial intelligence enthusiasts and crypto traders.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu?

Copy link to section

The Shiba Memu project will likely maintain its upside stance, fetching fans substantial returns. The asset is increasingly attracting conversations in the community as a top altcoin with lucrative opportunities.

While it resembles most themed cryptos, depending on good looks and trends to draw attention, Shiba Memu is beyond an adorable meme without utility.

Shiba Memu has delivered lucrative profits during its presale, signaling investor confidence even before its official release to the public. The alt’s price has surged by a fixed $0.000225 daily since launching its initial coin offering (ICO) at $0.01125.

With most individuals within and without the cryptocurrency world becoming more interested in AI’s impressive potential, Shiba Memu will likely dominate the industry in the coming times. You can find more information on their official website.

Save