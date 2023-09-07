Casa wallet introduces relay feature to bolster Ethereum privacy

Casa, a leading private key manager, has announced new functionality to ensure increased Ethereum privacy by enabling users to pay gas and complete transfers using their Ether wallets as a relay.

Announcing the Pay Wallet Relay, a more advanced privacy option for creating Ethereum Vaults with Casa



When you create an #ethereum multi-key vault with Casa, you are creating a personal @Safe contract in the background. This requires using a relayer to finalize the transaction… pic.twitter.com/hN0mDhch1D — Casa (@CasaHODL) September 6, 2023

Casa’s main objective is to allow individuals to easily manage, hold, and secure their private key, alleviating technical challenges and abstracting worries of mistakenly losing access to funds.

Casa offers self-custody services for users to manage their private keys, control assets, and withdraw cryptocurrencies from exchanges (safely). Meanwhile, the platform has launched a new feature for its recently rolled-out Ethereum vaults.

The new mechanism will allow participants to transact through a relay, maximizing network privacy. Casa added to its Bitcoin custody services by introducing a multi-sig Ether self-custody vault in June for users to secure their ETH holdings.

🔒🏦 Casa expands its self-custodial solutions to include ether vaults alongside bitcoin vaults. 💎⚡️ With multi-key functionality, users can securely hold their ether with up to five keys, providing enhanced security compared to other wallet options. 💪🔐 #Casa #EtherVaults pic.twitter.com/YF8U2JYULA — CryptoEth (@CryptoEth22) June 21, 2023

Strengthening privacy for Ethereum users

Targeting heightened Ether transaction privacy, Casa has launched a functionality that enables individuals to use Ether wallets as a relay when creating and transacting from vaults.

The private key manager helps users interact with the Ether blockchain and Ethereum vaults via its built-in Casa Relay. Individuals can use this bridge to complete specific undertakings, including contract deployment and completing transactions at lower fees.

Meanwhile, the catch is users can utilize Casa’s scanning tools to (publicly) view Ether addresses linked with the platform. As a solution, Casa will use a new single-signature Ether pay wallet as a relay when transacting from vaults.

The new feature includes more steps than the Casa Relay. Besides helping users to reduce gas charges, Pay Wallet Relay ensures amplified privacy for individuals who prefer not to link their on-chain Ether addresses to Casa.

