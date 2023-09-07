  • Save

Report: China is further extending its ban on iPhones

By:
on Sep 7, 2023
Listen
  • Bloomberg report says China is extending restrictions on Apple devices.
  • Apple has already had three straight quarters of revenue decline.
  • Shares of the iPhone maker are down another 3.0% on Thursday.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) opened another 3.0% down on Thursday following a report that China is extending its ban on iPhones.

China news is a big deal for Apple

Copy link to section

The largest Asian economy was recently reported to have ordered its government officials to not bring their iPhones to work.

  • Save

On Thursday, though, anonymous sources told Bloomberg that such a restriction would also apply on several other state-owned enterprises and government-controlled organisations at large.

The stock market news is significant for the iPhone maker not only because it generates about one-fifth of its business from China but also because its revenue has already declined year-on-year for three quarters in a row (find out more).

  • Save

Versus their year-to-date high some six weeks ago, shares of the tech behemoth are now down about 10% at writing.

U.S. recently banned TikTok as well

Copy link to section

Companies and agencies that may eventually adopt the ban on iPhones remain unknown.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The extent to which they may enforce these restrictions hang in the balance as well – with some expected to restrict the use of an Apple device in workplace while others may just forbid their staff entirely from using an iPhone.

Note that a ban on Apple’s flagship smartphone in China may be in retaliation to a ban on TikTok that the United States imposed on its public employees this past June. Former President Donald Trump had blacklisted Huawei – a Shenzhen-headquartered tech giant – in 2019 as well.

Neither Apple nor the State Council Information Office of China have so far made an official comment on the Bloomberg report.

  • Save
Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
Apple China USA North America Stock Market Tech World
  • Save