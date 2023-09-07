Report: China is further extending its ban on iPhones

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) opened another 3.0% down on Thursday following a report that China is extending its ban on iPhones.

China news is a big deal for Apple

The largest Asian economy was recently reported to have ordered its government officials to not bring their iPhones to work.

On Thursday, though, anonymous sources told Bloomberg that such a restriction would also apply on several other state-owned enterprises and government-controlled organisations at large.

The stock market news is significant for the iPhone maker not only because it generates about one-fifth of its business from China but also because its revenue has already declined year-on-year for three quarters in a row (find out more).

Versus their year-to-date high some six weeks ago, shares of the tech behemoth are now down about 10% at writing.

U.S. recently banned TikTok as well

Companies and agencies that may eventually adopt the ban on iPhones remain unknown.

The extent to which they may enforce these restrictions hang in the balance as well – with some expected to restrict the use of an Apple device in workplace while others may just forbid their staff entirely from using an iPhone.

Note that a ban on Apple’s flagship smartphone in China may be in retaliation to a ban on TikTok that the United States imposed on its public employees this past June. Former President Donald Trump had blacklisted Huawei – a Shenzhen-headquartered tech giant – in 2019 as well.

Neither Apple nor the State Council Information Office of China have so far made an official comment on the Bloomberg report.

