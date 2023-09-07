dYdX Foundation 2023 half-year report: a steady growth as dYdX chain mainnet launch nears

The dYdX Foundation has unveiled its 2023 Semi-Annual Ecosystem Report, offering a comprehensive overview of the achievements within the dYdX ecosystem. The report details the substantial progress witnessed throughout 2023 amid rather challenging market conditions.

The report delves into various key areas, including the $DYDX token, governance, the dYdX DAO, the dYdX Chain, international market dynamics, and community-driven go-to-market strategies. It comprehensively outlines the dYdX Foundation’s efforts to expand the dYdX community, foster the development of the dYdX protocol, and provide support for decentralized governance. Additionally, the report addresses future priorities, such as preparations for the potential launch of the “dYdX Chain” on the mainnet, should it come to fruition.

dYdX Chain mainnet

Within the context of the report, it elucidates the potential role of the $DYDX cryptocurrency in securing and governing the “dYdX Chain” (if and when it’s deployed on the mainnet).

All decisions related to such matters are subject to the dYdX community’s governance processes.

The report provides noteworthy statistics, noting the presence of approximately 57+ validators participating in dYdX Trading’s v4 Public Testnet #2. The current Public Testnet boasts a block time of approximately 1.8 seconds, with over 2.9 million transactions and 2.9 million bonded tokens on the Testnet.

Furthermore, the report encapsulates the outcomes of 14 governance proposals (comprising 10 off-chain Snapshot votes and four on-chain votes) that transpired over the year. An average of 458 unique addresses took part in each vote, wielding a total of 42.6 million $DYDX tokens.

dYdX ecosystem growth

In 2023, the dYdX v3 protocol witnessed a surge in adoption, with a cumulative trading volume surpassing $240 billion and an average daily trading volume of roughly $1 billion. dYdX Trading celebrated a significant milestone, announcing over $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume on the v3 platform.

dYdX has officially passed $1T in trading volume! 🥳



We couldn’t have reached this massive milestone without you all.



Here’s to the next trillion 🚀https://t.co/k0xR23A5bb — dYdX (@dYdX) August 28, 2023

Additionally, the semiannual report underscores advancements in expanding the dYdX Foundation’s online presence and participation in over 10 major industry events. It concludes by spotlighting community engagement, including Proof of Attendance Protocols (POAPs) and dYdX Quests. As of August 31, there have been 55,400 quests claimed, 131 POAP events, and over 5,708 POAP holders.

In closing, the dYdX Foundation expresses deep appreciation for the dedicated and growing community of dYdX contributors. The foundation remains enthusiastic about its ongoing expansion within Cosmos, DeFi, and the broader blockchain ecosystem.

