Microsoft teams up with Paige on AI-powered cancer detection

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has partnered with Paige on the world’s largest AI model for detecting cancer.

Paige has a history of winning FDA approval

The image-based model can help identify not just common cancers but the rare ones as well that are broadly known as hard to diagnose. According to Andy Moye – the Chief Executive of Paige:

It’s a groundbreaking, land-on-the-moon kind of moment for cancer care.

Paige has already secured FDA approval for its AI solution that helps identify prostate cancer. The digital pathology company now plans on working with Microsoft on a new AI tool that spots more cancer types.

Earlier this week, Microsoft was reported to have invested in d-Matrix – a Silicon Valley-based AI chip startup. Its shares are up close to 40% versus start of the year at writing.

Paige has a wealth of data to train the AI model

An AI-backed solution that pathologists can use as a secondary tool to ascertain cancers with increased accuracy and efficiency will like help with staff shortages and increasing caseloads.

Note that Paige has a wealth of data to train the said AI model that far exceeds the amount of data on the world’s largest streaming platform – Netflix. Desney Tan – the Vice President of Microsoft Health Futures said today in a press release:

We’re creating new AI models that’ll enable unprecedented insights into the pathology of cancer. Unleashing the power of AI is a game changer in advancing healthcare to improve lives.

Paige has been employing supercomputing infrastructure as well as cloud storage of Microsoft to develop an advanced AI model since early last year.

