Disney has reached a deal with Charter Communications

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) just announced to have reached a deal with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Its shares are up nearly 4.0% at writing.

Cable customers will soon get Disney+ as well

The Nasdaq-listed firm has millions of cable customers who will no longer have to miss “Monday Night Football” on ESPN now that it has signed an agreement with Disney.

Its Spectrum TV Select customers will soon also get Disney+ (basic ad-supported) as part of the bundle, the press release confirms.

This deal recognises both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers.

Disney also agreed to offer ESPN+ to the Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers on Monday. Its shares have lost over 10% in about a month.

What else is included in the Disney-Charter deal?

Copy link to section

Note that the Walt Disney Co has plans of a standalone ESPN streaming service that many believe will be launched no later than 2026. Once it does, that direct-to-consumer platform will also be available to the Spectrum TV Select customers, as per the press release on Monday.

Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future.

In return, Charter will start paying an increased subscriber fees to the mass media company once the aforementioned plans begin rolling out in the coming weeks.

Last month, Disney partnered with Penn Entertainment to relaunch its Barstool Sportsbook as ESPN Bet (find out more).

