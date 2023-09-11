Exchange Coinbase to end its operations in India amid regulatory challenges
In another turn of events in the cryptocurrency world, exchange Coinbase plans to suspend its trading offerings in India from 25 September. The firm emailed its Indian users about the development, citing regulatory challenges.
Meanwhile, the email’s details show the notice targeted specific Indian users, especially those violating the platform’s standards.
“We will be disabling access for the retail accounts that no longer meet our updated standards…”
Coinbase has urged users to download Coinbase Wallet as it has suspended new sign-ups. Moreover, customers should withdraw any money from their account before 25 September.
Coinbase seems to have failed to establish itself in India despite investing in the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the country, CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX.
Coinbase exits India amid regulatory challengesCopy link to section
Coinbase’s plan to exit the Indian market comes after several months of working to re-introduce itself in the nation. Meanwhile, the trading company has encountered massive challenges in satisfying local regulators.
The struggle to attain authorization from Indian authorities has seen Coinbase losing its top executives, including Market Expansion director Durgesh Kaushik.
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong visited India in 2022 to launch the exchange, announcing the integration of India’s payment platform UPI (Unified Payments Interface) within no time. Nonetheless, NPCI, the payment organization monitoring UPI, failed to acknowledge Coinbase India.
That forced the exchange to suspend UPI integration while promising to cooperate with NPCI and other authorities to ensure compliance. However, things appeared to have failed.
Armstrong revealed they disrupted Coinbase UPI services in May, citing “informal pressure” from India’s central bank. The CEO clarified that digital assets aren’t illegal in the country, and India is streamlining the operations, citing their recently introduced crypto taxation.
Despite the seeming failure in India, Coinbase continues to expand its offerings. The leading exchange introduced cryptocurrency lending services for United States institutional customers.
