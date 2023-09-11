Key events in the week ahead you don’t want to miss
- US inflation data to move financial markets this week
- Will the ECB raise the interest rates again?
- Stock marekt investors await Apple's event
The week ahead is full of significant events important for financial market participants. Make no mistake, this is one week when volatility is poised to increase.
First, there is essential economic data to be released both in Europe and the United States. Second, every move this week should be taken with a grain of salt, as the Federal Reserve policy decision is due the very next week.
So, let’s take a step-by-step approach. First thing first – what are the key events in the week ahead?
August US CPICopy link to section
It all begins with the August US CPI data. Inflation was the main driver of markets’ volatility, and a disinflationary process is currently in progress.
The Fed hinted that inflation may have already peaked, and now the only focus is on how fast the prices of goods and services will decline.
The August US CPI data will be released on Wednesday. Economists expect the Core CPI m/m to be unchanged at 2.2%, but the yearly headline to push higher to 3.6%. It is worth noting that the Core CPI matters more for the Fed than the headline CPI.
ECB MeetingCopy link to section
If there is one week when the euro will move this fall, it is this one. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its policy decision.
The markets are split 50%-50% on whether the central bank will hike rates again or pause.
Recent economic data points to weak economic growth. But inflation is still way higher than the ECB’s 2% target. Therefore, at the time of the announcement and during the press conference that follows, the euro will be all over the place.
AAPL iPhone release eventCopy link to section
Let’s not forget the stock market. The main event for stocks this week is Apple’s (AAPL:NASDAQ) launch event of the new iPhone 15.
The event may easily move the stock market because Apple has a weight bigger than 7% in the S&P 500 index.
