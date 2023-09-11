Oracle Q1 earnings: ‘their valuation is favourable’

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) lost nearly 10% in extended hours after reporting revenue for its first financial quarter that came in slightly shy of Street estimates.

Why else is Oracle stock down in after-hours?

The stock is sinking also because cloud license and on-premise license revenue printed at $809 million – down 10% year-on-year and some $84 million short of expectations.

Oracle reported hardware and services revenues at $714 million and $1.38 billion, respectively – both below consensus. Still, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill told Bloomberg today:

They are in good markets that are actually showing some stability, their valuation is favourable and they are showing some improvement in their execution.

Shares of the computer technology company are still up more than 35% versus the start of 2023.

Oracle is an AI name

A 13% annualised growth in cloud services and license support revenue was well above Street estimates, as per the earnings press release.

Oracle added generative AI capabilities to its Fusion Cloud HCM in the recently concluded quarter. According to the Jefferies analyst:

AI hype is here but you’re not seeing the revenue. You’ll see more revenue into 2024 … but that’ll help fuel accelerated growth. Oracle’s hardware business is resonating well among AI companies.

His “buy” rating on Oracle stock comes with a $145 price target that suggests about a 27% upside from here.

Notable figures in Oracle Q1 earnings release

Earned $2.42 billion versus the year-ago $1.55 billion

Per-share earnings also climbed from 56 cents to 86 cents

Adjusted EPS printed at $1.19 as per the press release

Revenue jumped 9.0% year-over-year to $12.45 billion

Consensus was $1.15 a share on $12.47 billion in revenue

Oracle said its cloud infrastructure revenue was up 66% in the first quarter. Brent Thill added:

We think Oracle’s infrastructure business will continue to gain momentum. Oracle was late to the party but they’ve gotten back in the game and that business is doing well.

