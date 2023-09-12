Best 3 FTSE 250 stocks of 2023: Aston Martin, MKS, MAB

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index has underperformed the market this year amid rising concerns about the UK economy. It has also lagged because of its weighting. Unlike the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, the index does not have many technology companies.

The FTSE 250 index was trading at £18,520 on Tuesday, higher than this week’s low of £17,890. It has dropped by more than 2% this year and by over 10% from its highest point in February. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have soared by more than 15% and 40%, respectively. Here are some of the best-performing FTSE 250 index stocks this year.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin Lagonda (LON: AML) share price has jumped by more than 117% this year as the company’s turnaround continued. The management raised additional capital this year, as I wrote here. It raised capital from Geely, a Chinese company. Most importantly, it partnered with Lucid Motors for its electric vehicle ambitions.

Aston Martin has also achieved a lot of success in Formula 1 while demand for its vehicles remains high. The most recent results showed that Aston Martin’s wholesale volume rose to 2,954 in the first half of the year. Its revenue rose to 677.4 million pounds while its loss before tax narrowed to 142.2 million pounds.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer (LON: MKS) share price has had a strong recovery this year. The stock jumped to a high of 235p in August, the highest level since January 2022. It has soared by more than 142% from the lowest level this year.

Marks & Spencer has done well even as the British retail sector continued struggling. ts statutory revenue rose by 9.6% to £11.93 billion while its profit after tax soared by 18% to £364 million. Most of this growth was in the clothing & home sector, where sales jumped by 11.2%.

The company also talked about its joint venture with Ocado, the retail and technology giant. Ocado Retail sales rose by 1.2% because of reduced volumes. Technically speaking, I suspect that Marks & Spencer share price will continue rising as buyers target 263p (December 2021 high).

Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB) share price has recovered well, making it the third best-performing FTSE 250 stock. It has jumped by more than 125% from its 2022 lows. The shares are hovering near the highest level since May 2022.

Mitchells & Butlers stock price has bounced back, helped by the company’s strong performance. Its like-for-like sales rose by 8.5% in the first half of the year. Its total revenue rose to £1.28 billion, up from £1.1 billion in the same period in 2022. Its profit before tax came in at £40 million, down from £57 million in 2022.

Other top-performing FTSE 250 index companies in 2023 are Restaurant Group, JD Weatherspoon, FirstGroup, and Hill & Smith Holdings.

