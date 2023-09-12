Sell-off in Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) over the past three months has created a great buying opportunity, says Corinne Jenkins – a Goldman Sachs analyst.

Geron shares could shoot up to $4.0

Jenkins upgraded the biotech stock to “buy” on Tuesday and tagged on it a price target of $4.0 that suggests about a 70% upside from here.

Her super bullish view on Geron shares is based primarily on “Imetelstat” – the company’s treatment for transfusion-dependent anaemia in patients with lower-risk MDS.

Based on our review of the data, conversations with KOLs, and regulatory precedent, Imetelstat is likely to be approved in this setting, where we estimate $1.5 billion in unadjusted peak sales.

Last month, the Nasdaq-listed firm reported a loss for its second quarter and came in shy of revenue estimates.

Probability of Imetelstat approval is high

Note that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has already accepted the NDA for Imetelstat.

It is expected to decide on the treatment by June of 2024 – which means the telomerase inhibitor may be available in the United States in the second half of next year. The Goldman Sachs analyst also said in her research note today:

The physicians we spoke with see a very high likelihood of Imetelstat approval … given the efficacy, manageable safety, and degree of unmet need in this population.”

All in all, she likes Geron shares because the risk-to-benefit profile of the said treatment supports approval, she concluded. Jenkins call arrives only a day after Geron Corp said Michelle Robertson will join as its Chief Financial Officer on September 25th.

