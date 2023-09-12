TSMC to make a sizable investment in Arm IPO

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has decided to invest up to $100 million in the upcoming initial public offering of Arm.

Other notable names may follow TSMC

Arm is scheduled to list in the United States this week at $47 to $51 per share as Invezz reported here.

The IPO is expected to raise about $5.0 billion and value the British chip design company at more than $50 billion. Other notable names including Apple and Nvidia were previously reported as interested in buying its shares when it goes public as well.

As of today, though, TSMC is the only one to have confirmed such plans. Its shares are up about 2.0% at writing.

In late July, the semiconductor behemoth reported its financial results for the second quarter that handily topped Street estimates.

Arm’s upcoming IPO is well in demand

Arm is seeing solid demand for its initial public offering that is already oversubscribed by ten times, as per a recent Bloomberg report.

The financial news outlet also suggested that bankers will likely stop taking orders this afternoon. Arm may end up lifting the price of what is already expected to be the biggest tech IPO in 2023.

The stock market news arrives about a month after Arm said its revenue slid 1.0% to $2.68 billion in the twelve months that concluded on March 31st.

Arm is a world-renowned provider of technology that power almost every smartphone globally including the Apple iPhone.

