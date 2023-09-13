Astar Network launches Polygon-powered zkEVM solution

Astar Network has undertaken a major network development after it announced on Wednesday that it had finally launched its Polygon-powered zkEVM solution. But despite the bullish feel around the news, the price of the altcoin has declined nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as buyers struggled to hold onto gains.

The token traded at $0.05 on Wednesday afternoon, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $16 million representing a 9% decrease. ASTR, which its highs above $0.1 in February, could struggle for upside momentum if the broader market continues to grapple with widespread uncertainty.

Astar announces Ethereum L2 zkEVM solution

Astar is Japan’s leading blockchain that offers a Web3 platform for developers to create decentralised applications (dApps) and layer-2 interoperability solutions. Growth for the network over the past several months has included major milestones in terms of network development and partnerships. Among these has been key collaborations with Fireblocks, NTT Digital and Sony Communications Network.

Today, the blockchain platform announced the launch of a zero-knowledge powered layer-2 chain on Ethereum. Per details shared in a blog publication, the Astar zkEVM will be powered by Polygon’s Chain Developer Kit (CDK).

“We’re excited to add another cutting-edge technology to our tech stack with Astar zkEVM. This allows us to tap into the vast Ethereum ecosystem and serve as a gateway for enterprise adoption in Japan and beyond. We will remain deeply rooted in the Polkadot ecosystem, which also includes enabling interoperability between all our VMs: EVM, zkEVM, and WASM,” Maarten, Head of the Astar Foundation, said.

The EVM-compatible chain will improve the network’s interoperability and see businesses tap into features such as increased transaction speed, scalability and security in their Web3 projects. The Ethereum L2 protocol is expected to revolutionise the entertainment and gaming industry.