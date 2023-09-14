Adobe stock slides despite record revenue and flurry of AI launches
- Adobe Inc reports record revenue for its third financial quarter.
- The multinational made a series of AI announcements a day earlier.
- Adobe stock is currently up more than 60% versus the start of 2023.
Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) is trending down in extended hours even though it reported record revenue for its third financial quarter.
Why is Adobe stock down in after-hours trading?Copy link to section
Shareholders are unimpressed primarily because they expected more in terms of future guidance.
Adobe is calling for its revenue to fall between $4.97 billion and $5.02 billion in the current quarter on $4.10 to $4.15 of adjusted per-share earnings. Experts, in comparison, were at $5.0 billion and $4.06 a share.
The multinational made a series of artificial intelligence-focused announcements only a day ahead of its earnings release. According to its CEO Shantanu Narayen:
We’re unleashing a new era of AI-enhanced creativity. Recent launches of Firefly, Express, Creative Cloud, and GenStudio make Adobe magic available to millions of users.
Shares of Adobe Inc are up more than 60% for the year at writing.
Notable figures in Adobe Q3 earnings releaseCopy link to section
- Earned $1.4 billion versus the year-ago $1.14 billion
- Per-share earnings also climbed from $2.42 to $3.05
- Adjusted EPS printed at $4.09 as per the press release
- Revenue jumped 10% year-over-year to $4.89 billion
- Consensus was $3.98 a share on $4.87 billion revenue
The computer software company saw its Digital Experience and Digital Media revenues climb 10% and 11%, respectively. Dan Durn – the Executive Vice President of Adobe said in a press release today:
Adobe delivered world-class margins and earnings while making significant investments in our tech platforms. Our innovation engine, global reach, and strong operational rigor position us to capture the massive opportunities ahead.
