BTC buy signal: key Bitcoin resistance level turned into support
- BTC/USD broke above major resistance level and will possibly rally to the $28,014 supply area
- Trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 8.29%
- Fundamentally there is no major news event that will impact market substantially
Trade idea summaryCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy BTC/USD
- Entry price: $25,891
- Stop loss: $25,383
- Leverage: 1x
- Take profit 1: $26,518
- Take profit 2: $27,300
- Take profit 3: $28,014
- Timeframe: 1 week
- Maximum profit: 8.29%
- Maximum loss: 1.88%
BTC/USD chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
Bitcoin recently made a significant rally and closed above the major resistance level of $25,891. This level will now act as a strong support level.
Price has been ranging for the last couple of weeks until the recent rally and it will possibly once again retest the $25,891 support level before heading for another rally.
I am expecting the price will make an upward push to the $28,014 supply area in the coming rally.
Bitcoin fundamental analysisCopy link to section
Bitcoin rallied almost 3.7% after the CPI saw inflation jump beyond the expected 3.6%. Price will possibly continue the rally for the coming weeks as there is no major news data that will have a great impact on the crypto market.
BTC/USD trade setup takeawaysCopy link to section
- I am expecting price will rally to the $28014 supply and resistance level. However, we have added numerous take-profit levels to ensure we win even if it doesn’t.
- Stoploss has been placed below the major support level with least probability of being hit.
- I’ll be watching this for at least 1 week. If for any reason other factors affect this and charts change dramatically, I will exit the trade immediately.
- Good luck!
