BTC buy signal: key Bitcoin resistance level turned into support

Trade idea summary Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Buy BTC/USD

Entry price: $25,891

Stop loss: $25,383

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: $26,518

Take profit 2: $27,300

Take profit 3: $28,014

Timeframe: 1 week

Maximum profit: 8.29%

Maximum loss: 1.88%

BTC/USD chart and technical analysis

Bitcoin recently made a significant rally and closed above the major resistance level of $25,891. This level will now act as a strong support level.

Price has been ranging for the last couple of weeks until the recent rally and it will possibly once again retest the $25,891 support level before heading for another rally.

I am expecting the price will make an upward push to the $28,014 supply area in the coming rally.

Bitcoin fundamental analysis

Bitcoin rallied almost 3.7% after the CPI saw inflation jump beyond the expected 3.6%. Price will possibly continue the rally for the coming weeks as there is no major news data that will have a great impact on the crypto market.

BTC/USD trade setup takeaways

Copy link to section

I am expecting price will rally to the $28014 supply and resistance level. However, we have added numerous take-profit levels to ensure we win even if it doesn’t.

Stoploss has been placed below the major support level with least probability of being hit.

I’ll be watching this for at least 1 week. If for any reason other factors affect this and charts change dramatically, I will exit the trade immediately.

Good luck!

