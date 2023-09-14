Flame animation

Hottest new
meme coin

Flame animation
Coin spinning animation

100x potential

Shiba Memu Roll-out Logo BUY NOW

BTC buy signal: key Bitcoin resistance level turned into support

By:
on Sep 14, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • BTC/USD broke above major resistance level and will possibly rally to the $28,014 supply area
  • Trading signal provided should last 1 week with a potential upside of 8.29%
  • Fundamentally there is no major news event that will impact market substantially

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Trade idea summary

Copy link to section
  • Buy/sell asset: Buy BTC/USD
  • Entry price: $25,891
  • Stop loss: $25,383
  • Leverage: 1x
  • Take profit 1: $26,518
  • Take profit 2: $27,300
  • Take profit 3: $28,014
  • Timeframe: 1 week
  • Maximum profit: 8.29%
  • Maximum loss: 1.88%

BTC/USD chart and technical analysis

Copy link to section
  • Save

Bitcoin recently made a significant rally and closed above the major resistance level of $25,891. This level will now act as a strong support level.

Price has been ranging for the last couple of weeks until the recent rally and it will possibly once again retest the $25,891 support level before heading for another rally.

  • Save

I am expecting the price will make an upward push to the $28,014 supply area in the coming rally.

Bitcoin fundamental analysis

Copy link to section

Bitcoin rallied almost 3.7% after the CPI saw inflation jump beyond the expected 3.6%. Price will possibly continue the rally for the coming weeks as there is no major news data that will have a great impact on the crypto market.

  • Save

BTC/USD trade setup takeaways

Copy link to section
  • I am expecting price will rally to the $28014 supply and resistance level. However, we have added numerous take-profit levels to ensure we win even if it doesn’t. 
  • Stoploss has been placed below the major support level with least probability of being hit.
  • I’ll be watching this for at least 1 week. If for any reason other factors affect this and charts change dramatically, I will exit the trade immediately. 
  • Good luck!
  • Save
Ad

Get started in crypto easily by following crypto signals & charts by pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.

  • Save
Get signals

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Bitcoin Crypto Picks & Tips Crypto Trading Ideas
  • Save