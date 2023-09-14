Just in: Circle launches stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) on NEAR protocol

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Fintech firm and USDC issuer Circle announced stablecoin liquidity access on the NEAR protocol blockchain. Users can capitalize on NEAR’s enhanced scalability and speed to build user-friendly apps with USD Coin using known programming languages such as Rust and JavaScript.

Developers, institutional traders, exchanges, and digital wallets can access USDC NEAR from Circle APIs and Circle Account to enjoy a trusted foundation.

NEAR USDC will have various use cases, including streamlined global remittances, low-cost transfers, lending and borrowing, 24-hour trading, and allowing individuals to save in digital dollars without traditional bank accounts.

Circle’s new addition follows the company’s moves to establish itself as a global firm. Recently, it patterned with leading e-commerce firm Mercado Libra to ensure digital finance efficiency and accessibility in Chile.

NEAR price outlook

Near Protocol price reacts to positive developments with upside actions. The altcoin soared to three-week highs in June following Alibaba’s partnership. NEAR painted its 24-hour chart green amidst Circle’s reveal.

Save Near Protocol price chart on Coinmarketcap

The token gained 2.77% in the last 24 hours to $1.11 at press time. Nonetheless, NEAR Protocol enthusiasts should watch broad market tendencies to determine upcoming directional price moves.

