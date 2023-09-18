Klaviyo just raised its IPO price
- Klaviyo Inc now wants to debut on the NYSE at $27 to $29.
- Shopify has an 11% stake in the marketing automation platform.
- The tech company is seeking a valuation of up to $9.0 billion.
Klaviyo Inc is in focus this morning after raising the price at which it wants to debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
Klaviyo is seeking up to $9.0 billion valuationCopy link to section
The marketing automation platform now plans on moving ahead with its initial public offering at a price of $27 to $29. The top end of that range will value it at about $9.0 billion.
Klaviyo had previously disclosed plans of going public at a price of $25 to $27. Its filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Monday reads:
We’re offering 11,507,693 shares of our Series A common stock and selling stockholders which include one of our directors, are selling 7,692,307 shares of our Series A common stock.
Underwriters will have thirty days to exercise the option to purchase another 2,880,000 shares, as per the filing.
Shopify has a stake in KlaviyoCopy link to section
Klaviyo is scheduled to trade on the New York Stock Exchange as “KVYO” before the end of this year.
Shopify – the Canadian eCommerce giant owns about 11% of its shares and users on that platform make up roughly 33% of its annualised recurring revenue. Today’s filing also confirmed:
Certain funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and entities affiliated with AllianceBernstein have indicated an interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $100 million in shares.
Klaviyo ended the first half of this year with $321 million in revenue versus $208 million a year ago. The announcement arrives only days after the British chip design company Arm went live on Nasdaq as Invezz reported here.
