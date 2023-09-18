Flame animation

Hottest new
meme coin

Flame animation
Coin spinning animation

100x potential

Shiba Memu Roll-out Logo BUY NOW

LINK price prediction: Chainlink has a pole position in tokenization

By:
on Sep 18, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • Chainlink price jumped sharply on Monday, becoming one of the top altcoins.
  • The network has taken a pole position in the tokenization industry.
  • ANZ, DTCC, and Swift are using it in their tokenization strategies.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Chainlink (LINK) price bounced back on Monday as investors bought the dip and cheered the recent ecosystem news. The coin soared to a high of $6.63, the highest level since August 17th. It has jumped by more than 15% from the lowest level this year.

A leader in tokenization

Copy link to section

Chainlink is the biggest oracle in the blockchain industry. Its main role is to connect off-chain data to the on-chain environment. As a result, the network powers some of the biggest networks in the industry like Uniswap and Aave.

  • Save

Chainlink is also taking a big role in the tokenization industry, which investors believe will continue growing in the coming years. Many large companies have already started to embrace the sector.

For example, I recently wrote that London Stock Exchange (LSE) was considering moving to the industry. Its goal is to use tokenization to deliver its products and services to a wider pool of people.

  • Save

Last week, ANZ, one of the biggest banks in Australia, completed its first transaction with tokenized assets. It used Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and its A$DC stablecoin.

In a separate statement on X, Chainlink said that the Deposit Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) was also considering using CCIP to unlock tokenized asset interoperability. DTCC is a major player in finance that handles over $2 quadrillion every year.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Chainlink is also working with Swift, a leading organization that handles billions of dollars every day. In a recent statement, Swift said that working with Chainlink and several banks had demonstrated that it can provide a single point of access to multiple networks using existing infrastructure.

Therefore, analysts believe that Chainlink has the potential to become a leading player in finance and tokenization. This means that it can survive even as other sectors in blockchain like NFTs recoil.

Copy link to section
Chainlink price
  • Save

The daily chart shows that the LINK price formed a double-bottom pattern at $5.73 this month. In price action analysis, this pattern is one of the most accurate bullish signs in the market. It has now moved above the key resistance level at $6.45, the neckline of this double bottom pattern.

The coin has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed upwards. Therefore, Chainlink price will likely continue rising in the coming days as buyers target the key resistance at $7.91, the highest level on August 10th.

  • Save
Ad

Get started in crypto easily by following crypto signals & charts by pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.

  • Save
Get signals
Chainlink Crypto Trading Ideas
  • Save