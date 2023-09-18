Stitch Fix stock slides on revenue decline in Q4
- Stitch Fix ended its fourth quarter with fewer active clients.
- The Nasdaq-listed firm plans on pulling out of the U.K.
- Stitch Fix stock is now down nearly 50% versus its YTD high.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is trending down in extended trading after reporting a year-on-year hit to its fourth-quarter revenue.
Stitch Fix stock down on fewer active clientsCopy link to section
The online personal styling service attributed the weakness primarily to a decline in its number of active customers.
Stitch Fix ended its recent quarter with 3.3 million active clients – down 0.5 million versus last year and 0.1 million sequentially. According to Matt Baer – its Chief Executive who took the helm in June:
I have spent time assessing our business, operating model, and organisation … and identifying opportunities to both optimise in the short term and reimagine for the future.
Stitch Fix stock is now down close to 50% versus its year-to-date high.
Notable figures in Stitch Fix Q4 earningsCopy link to section
- Lost $28.7 million versus the year-ago $96.3 million
- Per-share loss also narrowed from 89 cents to 24 cents
- Revenue tanked 22% year-over-year to $375.8 million
- Consensus was 21 cents loss on $371.2 million revenue
- RPAC – net revenue per active client slipped 9.0% YoY
On Monday, Stitch Fix announced plans of pulling out of the United Kingdom as well. Its CEO Baer also said in a press release today:
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Our current business results are not indicative of what I believe this company can deliver, and I’m committed to realizing full potential of Stitch Fix and driving long-term, profitable growth.
The California-based company is yet to detail the financial impact of winding down its operations in the U.K. Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on Stitch Fix stock.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.