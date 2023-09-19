Instacart shares pop 40% in Nasdaq debut: ‘user experience tends to win long term’

  • Instacart shares touched a high of about $42 as they went live on Nasdaq today.
  • Alexis Ohanian discussed the delivery giant's debut on CNBC's "Squawk Box".
  • PepsiCo invested $175 million in Instacart’s preferred convertible stock.

Instacart jumped a whopping 40% as it debuted on Nasdaq today – a day after it priced its initial public offering at $30 a share.

Alexis Ohanian shares his view on Instacart debut

The delivery giant touched $14 billion in valuation following the explosive rally this morning.

That’s still less than half what it was worth as a private company at the height of the pandemic. Still, Alexis Ohanian – an early Instacart investor said today on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”:

Instacart is settling itself up for success in post-covid world. It knows it’ll need to be in higher margin revenue streams [like advertising] and where I think they can still build a very robust business.

Instacart trimmed its headcount and lowered other costs related to customer and shopper support in its pursuit of profitability in 2022.

Revenue growth has slowed down at Instacart

The California-based company had $114 million in net income in its latest reported quarter.

But that profitability came at the cost of revenue growth. Instacart saw its revenue increase 15% only in Q2 versus about 600% shortly after the start of the pandemic. According to Alexis Ohanian, though:

I feel so confident in the tech they’ve built. It’s more than just an app. There’s much more logistics on back end. This is the user experience people want – and user experience tends to win long term.

Instacart sees notable names like DoorDash and Amazon as its top competitors. PepsiCo – the food and beverage giant invested $175 million in its preferred convertible stock.

