Nomura’s crypto subsidiary launches Bitcoin fund for institutional investors

Nomura Group’s cryptocurrency subsidiary Laser Digital Asset Management has launched a Bitcoin adoption fund, allowing institutional investors to access BTC as demand for digital assets soars. It is the first-of-a-kind crypto-adoption solution by Laser Digital.

The September 19 press release shows the new fund will allow institutional players to access cryptocurrencies seamlessly while ensuring cost-effective and secure exposure to Bitcoin. The fund launch confirms the increasing crypto acceptance in Japan.

Laser Digital will use Komainu to secure the funds. Nomura, Coinshares, and Ledger founded Komainu (in 2018) to deliver licensed custody solutions for institutions investing in crypto.

Head of Laser Sebastien Guglietta trusts technology is crucial as the global economy migrates from analog to digital. He emphasized that Bitcoin is at the core of this transformation, and exposure to the digital token allows investors to join the macro trend.

Laser head of distribution Fiona King commented on the newly launched fund, stating,

“Bitcoin adoption fund, which allows institutional investors a secure path into digital asset investment that is backed by established finance, with the highest levels of risk management and compliance.”

Japan’s crypto stance

While the BTC adoption fund could be one of a kind by Laser Digital, Nomura Group has been a crypto player for a while.

The investment banking giant launched a crypto venture capital branch in September 2022 to push digital innovation. Japan introduced a new stablecoin law that prompted the top bank MUFG to navigate stablecoin minting using its blockchain platform Pragmat (read more).

Also, Dubai granted Laser Digital a Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority certificate to offer crypto offerings in the country.

Bitcoin price outlook

The bellwether crypto has remained resilient despite challenges such as unclear regulatory framework. Bitcoin welcomed the week with a bullish move, spiking past $27K on Monday amidst Fed-induced volatility, according to Invezz.com news.

Save BTC 7-day chart on Coinmarketcap

It changed hands at $27,186.02 at press time, following a 0.47% 24-hour dip. The crypto gained 4.32% on its seven-day chart amid optimism as markets brace for Wednesday’s Federal decision on interest rates.

