Klaviyo pops 23% in NYSE debut: ‘we want to be revenue growth engine’

By:
on Sep 20, 2023
Listen
0Shares
  • Klaviyo traded at a high of nearly $37 as it went live on NYSE today.
  • Its co-founder and chief executive discussed the debut on CNBC.
  • Klaviyo had $10.9 million in net income in its latest reported quarter.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Klaviyo rallied about 23% as it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange today – a day after it priced its initial public offering at $30 a share.

Klaviyo is already a profitable company

Copy link to section

The marketing automation company raised $345 million in cash via the IPO that valued it at a bit over $9.0 billion.

  • Save

Klaviyo ended this past June with 130,000 customers in total – up 24% versus a year ago. On CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”, Andrew Bialecki – its Chief Executive officer said on Wednesday:

For our customers we just want to be that revenue growth engine. We give them the tools to help grow their business and do it in a really durable way.

Note that Klaviyo is a profitable company already. It had $10.9 million in net income in its latest reported quarter.

  • Save

Klaviyo generates most of its revenue from Shopify

Copy link to section

The email marketing firm saw its revenue jump more than 50% in the second quarter. Klaviyo attributes more than three quarters of its annualised recurring revenue to Shopify Inc that invested $100 million in it last year.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The eCommerce giant owns about 11% of Klaviyo. According to its co-founder Ed Hallen:

We leaned into eCommerce to help us grow. We’ve started signing more partnerships with other platforms. We’re really excited about the possibilities really for any digital relationship.

Instacart – a California-based delivery company also popped 40% as it debuted on Nasdaq this week. But Needham initiated that tech stock with a “hold” rating only on Wednesday (find out more).

  • Save
Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
USA IPO North America Stock Market Tech World
  • Save