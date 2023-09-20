Needham initiates Instacart stock with a ‘hold’ rating

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) is in the red this morning after a Needham analyst assumed coverage of the delivery company with a “hold” rating.

McTernan shares his view on Instacart stock

Bernie McTernan sees risks and rewards associated with Instacart stock as balanced.

He expects online grocery sales to increase at an annualised pace of 12% over the next three years – down significantly from nearly 60% at the height of the pandemic.

The analyst also quoted findings of a recent survey in which 38% of the participants said they were not likely to use an online marketplace for grocery shopping over the next month.

Our survey suggests online grocery adoption is facing structural headwinds. Consumers who have quality control fears or enjoy going to grocery store do not consider time saving worth paying for.

Instacart will see its ad business moderate as well

McTernan, however, did not announce a price target on Instacart stock that’s trading at $31 and change at writing versus a high of $42 it touched as it debuted on Nasdaq a day earlier (read more).

The Needham analyst expects Instacart to see its ad business grow at a moderate pace from here on as the explosive phase is already behind it. The Nasdaq-listed firm generated about 30% of its revenue last year from advertising.

His research note today also cited rising competition as another challenge in the face of Instacart that is up against the likes of Uber, DoorDash, Amazon and even Walmart Inc.

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management also recently picked Uber over Instacart stock.

