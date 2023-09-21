Bitcoin is back under $27,000 today after the U.S. Federal Reserve skipped a rate hike but reiterated the higher for longer narrative.

Robert Kiyosaki is bullish on Bitcoin

Interestingly, though, Robert Kiyosaki – the well-known author of Rich Dad Poor Dad sees recent weakness as an opportunity to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Gold, silver, bitcoin are bargains today … but not tomorrow. America is broke. Buy GSBC today before stocks, bond, real estate.

Kiyosaki was previously reported to have called cryptocurrency the future of money and fiat currencies “fake money”.

Earlier this week, a pseudonymous crypto analyst – PlanB or 100trillionUSD also reiterated his forecast for the Bitcoin to be worth $100,000 in 2025. Eventually, he even sees its price hitting $1.0 million like the Founder and Chief Executive of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood.

Such forecasts, however pompous, are significant as BTC is a bellwether. The direction it takes is usually the direction the entire crypto space follows. So, if it does indeed rally that sharply in the coming months and years, the crypto market at large will likely benefit as well.

And that doesn’t include the older or more established coins only – fresh ones like Shiba Memu could also partake in that rally.

Welcome to Shiba Memu – a marketing powerhouse

Shiba Memu wants you to think of it as a hundred marketing agencies put together into one.

Why? Because it taps on the wonders of artificial intelligence to create and then promote content on the internet. And that’s not just limited to self-promotion but adaptable for a bunch of other applications as well.

Talk about maximum productivity and efficiency, eh?

Shiba Memu is all the more attractive because it’s not entirely about utility but also about investment. Its native meme coin – the “SHMU” is currently in pre-sale that you can hold in hopes of eventually making big returns.

Remember that meme coin is a market that was worth nothing at the start of the pandemic but worth about $20 billion in 2022. That’s essentially the kind of growth you could benefit from if you invest in the Shiba Memu coin.

What near term tailwinds could help the SHMU coin?

Shiba Memu has not yet found its way to a prominent crypto exchange. It’s worth mentioning here because a listing typically tends to deliver a boost to demand and ultimately an increase in price.

So, that’s a catalyst which could translate to price appreciation in the near term.

But that’s not to say the demand picture is somewhat of a question mark at writing. SHMU has already raised a whopping $3.1 million in pre-sale that signals solid interest in the artificial intelligence-enabled meme coin.

Shiba Memu is also scheduled to introduce an AI dashboard by the end of 2023 which is expected to be a near-term tailwind as well.

Until then, what’s exciting is that the price of an SHMU increase once every 24 hours. For example, it is currently worth $0.0286 with the next price bump expected in less than two hours from now.

Shiba Memu (SHMU) may benefit from rapid growth in AI

Lastly, Shiba Memu is a play on artificial intelligence – an innovation that’s expected to direct financial markets in the coming months and years.

Just this week, a Bank of America analyst Savita Subramanian raised her year-end price target on the benchmark S&P 500 index citing AI will drive earnings growth moving forward.

All in all, artificial intelligence is about a $200 billion market at present and is expected to skyrocket to nearly $2.0 trillion by the end of this decade. Again, that’s the kind of growth you’ll likely have a shot at if you’re exposed to the SHMU.

As evident, there’s plenty of factors that could together contribute to unlocking significant upside in the price of a native Shiba Memu coin. And what’s a better time to put your money in a crypto investment that’s expected to yield big returns than when it’s in pre-sale?

