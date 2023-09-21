Memeinator on an ambitious presale to 132% ROI and becoming the most profitable meme

Meme cryptocurrencies are a force to reckon with. Even with a prolonged bear market, the market size reached a two-year high in 2023. As of 23rd August, cumulative meme trading peaked at an incredible $36 billion. Guess what? This is a jump from a market that was worth almost $0 in 2020. And if your guess is as good as mine, the meme token market will become even better. Memeinator (MMTR) enters this market with this market conviction. But unlike its predecessors, Memeinator is futuristic, having travelled back from 2077. As such, it understands what memes need to survive when the market separates the beans from the chaff. We covered these details 7 days before the presale opens and decipher why the waitlist is growing.

What is Memeinator?

On 27th September, the world would welcome an idealistic and cutting-edge AI–led crypto project. The Memeinator token (MMTR) will debut in the market and take on rivals that have slept for far too long.

Memeinator is a token that seeks to ride the meme and AI mania and become a nasty piece for its weak rivals. As we have seen in the past, some memes have become one-day wonders but fail to sustain momentums. Memeinator uses AI to take on rivals that do not live up to the hype or offer a futuristic outlook.

Under the strapline, “Your meme’s survival is not up to you. It’s up to me,” Memeinator time is here. The project will invest heavily in branding, allowing it to be the focal of online chatter. This is a serious step to live up to its meme promise and become viral and powerful.

What is Memeinator’s value proposition?

With over 1,000 sign-ups in the first 20 minutes of the site going live, Memeinator has won the hearts of many. That is just a snapshot of what to expect during the 29-step presale and after the token launch. Looking at the project’s whitepaper, there is a lot to expect from the AI project.

Memeinator isn’t all unfriendly, as this writing may posit. The AI layer can feed quality new meme tokens into the game. This way, the project has a real utility in showing the world what quality memes mean.

Memeinator will also leverage existing and cutting-edge technology for the benefit of its community. It will use Twitter API and OpenAI to achieve its goals and create utility around existing products.

Also, a Memeinator game after the presale spices up what could be a truly obliterating meme project. The epic game will feature chaotic battles where players engage enemy memes in a range of combats. The game not only expands the utility of the project but could grow the user base and unlock the MMTR value.

How attractive is Memeinator investment?

When you think of meme coins, some powerful names always crop up. You can think of Dogecoin, which started as a joke but is now among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Or, romanticise the over 10,000 gains made by $PEPE that sent waves across the meme sector.

What Dogecoin and PEPE gain mean is that the meme space has a great opportunity. Following its predecessors and boosting it with an AI angle, Memeinator could be a chance never to miss. A listing of such a powerful token could make overnight billionaires and make it a household meme name. In fact, the Memeinator team seeks a $1B market cap and listing on the leading exchanges.

For early birds, an initial $0.01 is a bargain for a token to be valued at $0.0485 at the presale end. That means the investment will have climbed by a cool 132% even before it debuts on exchanges.

