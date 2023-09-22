Bybit announces exit from the United Kingdom

Bybit, the Dubai-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange, has taken a decisive step in response to impending crypto regulations from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The suspension of its services to UK residents aligns with the FCA’s regulatory timeline.

Starting on October 1, Bybit will cease accepting new account applications from users in the UK Subsequently, on October 8, the exchange will halt new deposits, the creation of new contracts, and changes to existing positions for its UK user base.

FCA’s new rules governing crypto businesses

The move by Bybit move is in direct response to the FCA’s introduction of new rules governing marketing and communications by cryptocurrency businesses.

The FCA’s regulations, announced in June and reinforced with a stern warning on September 21, aim to establish clear, fair, and non-misleading marketing practices within the crypto industry. Bybit’s decision to suspend services aligns with the FCA’s October 8 deadline for crypto asset firms to adhere to these marketing rules or face potential criminal charges.

Bybit commitment to regulatory compliance

Bybit’s decision to wind down its services temporarily is rooted in its commitment to regulatory compliance. The exchange’s move will allow it to reallocate its efforts and resources toward meeting the evolving regulatory landscape outlined by the UK authorities. Although the FCA has suggested that some firms might have until January 2024 to comply with the marketing rules, this would require prior approval from the regulator.

This is not the first time Bybit has responded to changing regulatory environments. In May, the exchange also phased out its services in Canada due to evolving regulatory developments. However, Bybit has not retreated entirely from the global stage. Instead, it has expanded into new markets, notably Kazakhstan, where it secured in-principle approval in May to operate as a crypto custody service provider.

Bybit’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance underscores the growing importance of adhering to evolving industry standards. While the suspension of services in the UK may be temporary, it reflects the exchange’s commitment to operate within established legal frameworks and its dedication to the long-term sustainability of the cryptocurrency industry.

