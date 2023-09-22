Crypto asset manager CoinShares launches hedge fund solution for U.S investors

Renowned crypto investment company CoinShares announced a hedge fund solution for United States clients on 22 September. The firm’s entry into the United States market comes as the region experiences intensified regulatory pressure.

The new segment, CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions, aims to satisfy the increasing demand for crypto products, including assets such as Bitcoin. Head of the new division, Lewis Fellas, stated,

“This new division of CoinShares is our response to the growing demand for actively managed solutions to navigate this asset class. Having been inspired by CoinShares since 2016 to step into crypto asset management, it’s an honor to lead this new division supported by a team of quants, traders, and developers. Our team’s experience and deep expertise in digital assets form the foundation of the products we’re bringing to the market. Why is this important? Well, we’re connecting traditional institutional investors to the dynamic world of digital assets. We’re building a bridge.”

CoinShares’ hedge fund features diverse cryptocurrency investment products targeted at connecting traditional investors to the digital asset market. The announcement highlighted multiple products for U.S. investors, spanning beta, smart beta, and pure alpha.

“The Hedge Fund Solution aims to provide investors with a one-stop shop for their crypto investments needs.”

Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiary and U.S.-licensed broker CoinShares Capital will market the new products to eligible investors.

U.S regulatory landscape

CoinShare Hedge Fund Solution comes amidst intensified regulatory scrutiny in the United States. Leading exchanges Coinbase and Binance have struggled since the Securities and Exchange Commission sued them for selling unlicensed securities.

Meanwhile, the unclear crypto regulatory framework has forced many businesses out of the U.S. For instance, exchange Bittrex suspended its United States operations amidst surged scrutiny. Nonetheless, lawyer Frank Gilligan explained how new entities can comply with SEC’s laws.

